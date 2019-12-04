Former Pres. Jimmy Carter discharged from Phoebe Sumter Medical Center

FILE – In this Nov. 3, 2019 file photo, former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Ga. Carter was released from Emory University Hospital on Wednesday, Nov. 27, after recovering from surgery to relieve pressure on his brain caused by bleeding from a fall. Carter Center spokeswoman Deanna Congileo said the Carters “look forward to enjoying Thanksgiving at home in Plains, where he will continue to recover.” (AP Photo/John Amis, File)

AMERICUS, GA. (WRBL)–Former President Jimmy Carter is now back at his home in Plains, Georgia after being hospitalized over the weekend.

A spokeswoman for Mr. Carter says the former U.S. president has been discharged from Phoebe Sumter Medical Center after being treated for a urinary tract infection.

Carter Center spokeswoman Deanna Congileo says the 95-year-old was discharged Wednesday afternoon.

Carter has overcome several health challenges in recent years. Last month, Carter was released from Emory University Hospital in Atlanta after recovering from surgery to relieve pressure on his brain caused by bleeding from a fall.