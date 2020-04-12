Former President Obama wishes everyone “joyful” Easter

News
Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Former President Barack Obama is wishing the nation a “joyful” Easter Sunday. Obama tweeted a family photo along with his Easter message.

He also noted the dramatic differences in celebrating this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He wrote — “Although our celebrations may look different this year, our unwavering faith remains the same. For me, Easter is a time of hope — a reminder of rebirth and renewal — and a belief in a better day to come. From my family to yours, we wish you all a blessed and joyful Easter.”

President Trump also wished Americans a happy Easter on twitter, noting the social distancing guidelines his administration put in place to limit in-person gatherings to no more than 10 people.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories