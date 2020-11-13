Former Russell County football coach breaks silence, says he is being retaliated against for COVID stance

A former East Alabama high school football coach breaks his silence about playing games without testing during the pandemic.

Mark Rose has spent 30 years coaching high school football in Alabama – 23 of those as a head coach. He is also highly critical of the Alabama High School Athletic Association for playing without proper testing protocols in place.

Rose would love to have a team in the second round of the Alabama football playoffs.

He’s been there before – many times.

But playing football in the COVID pandemic without proper testing — like they do in the SEC and NFL — is a deadly mistake.

Even with the testing NFL and SEC games have been canceled because of COVID outbreaks. Alabama and Auburn had scheduled games postponed this week because of the virus.

“They have been making the mistake all year,” he said. “It’s getting worse. I had four coaching buddies in the hospital. One of them had his mother and father in there with them. … It is totally irresponsible. It is unethical and I won’t be a part of it.”

The Russell County football program had three shutdowns and forfeited the first five games of the season.

Rose says he was forced to resign as football coach last month without ever coaching a game this season. He remains athletic director and a teacher – for now.

And he says he’s not alone in his feelings.

“I am speaking for Mark Rose and many coaching buddies that feel the same exact way,” he said. “I am not condemning my coaching colleagues. They are doing what they have to do to feed their families.”

Rose says he’s done this not for his personal safety, but for the athletes.

“I can absolutely sleep without any guilt on my pillow because I have spoken out for these kids,” he said. “I would do it all over again. It has been harassment against me and my family, but I wear it as a badge of honor speaking for the kids in the state of Alabama.”

Back in June, Rose was preparing for a new season, but that didn’t last long.

“It became clear to me very quickly with the incident that is well-documented with my 33-year-old coach going to ICU and another adult becoming sick from a small asymptomatic outbreak; area coaches that became infected and became very sick that our friends of mine that it was not a wise decision,” Rose said.

His decision to start speaking out about COVID-19 forced him to resign as coach, but he’s still a teacher and athletic director.

“I am protesting the games because it’s unsafe to send these kids out here,” Rose said. “Totally unsafe. Irresponsible. And it’s child exploitation. Period.”

Rose thinks after he started speaking out, Russell County principal Tonya Keene and Superintendent Dr. Brenda Coley started building a case to fire him.

“Absolutely, they have retaliated against me,” Rose said. “I had 29 years. You have seen my personnel file. I had zero writeups in the last 29 years. And I have had multiple writeups that are frivolous and pure retaliation for speaking out to protect our kids.”

Multiple attempts to reach Coley and Keene for comment have been unsuccessful. Rose is being represented by attorneys from the Alabama Education System as he fights what he calls unfair treatment.

In October, Rose was suspended for two weeks for the handling of a personnel matter involving one of his assistant coaches, according to documents News 3 obtained. He’s currently represented by attorneys from the Alabama Education System as he fights what he calls unfair treatment.

Rose says he gave up $29,000 the day he chose not to walk on the football field for the game. The former coach thinks he knows how this will end.

“It’s going to end with me standing up for the kids,” Rose said. “That’s up to the Lord. I know I can sleep at night. I have done the right thing and I obviously don’t care if it’s popular because I am going to speak up for the kids.”