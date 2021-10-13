Former Russell County High School Baseball Coach, Tony Rasmus, Appealing Conviction of Third Degree Assault Towards a 16 Year Old Student-athlete

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Former Russell County High School Baseball Head Coach of more than 20 years, Tony Rasmus, is appealing his conviction of assault to the third degree towards a 16-year-old student-athlete.

A jury was sat in Russell County Circuit Court on Wednesday. Michael Bellamy is presiding in the circuit court trial.

Evidence will be presented to the jury, and they will be left to decide if the conviction is overturned. Judge Bellamy allowed the prosecution and defense to refer to prior testimony during opening statements.

Russell County’s Chief Assistant D.A. Rick Chancey believes the evidence will show a fielding error led to, “2 mad coaches, one furious coach, furious enough to choke a 16-year-old.”

The defense went on to say that a full investigation was never completed and the incident simply never happened. Instead, Rasmus was diffusing a situation between the victim and Assistant Coach, Cyle Rasmus, Tony Rasmus’ son.

The alleged incident occurred in the 3rd base dugout of a Russell County High School baseball home game back in February of 2021. Tony Rasmus is one of the most decorated high school baseball coaches in the state of Alabama.

The 16-year-old victim will not be named, as he is a minor. Rasmus was convicted in a bench trial in District Court, back in June 2021. Upon conviction, Rasmus did not serve jail time but was fined $500 and required to attend an anger management course.

The trial will continue as 40 witnesses are on the witness list.

