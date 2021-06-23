Former Sylvania teacher indicted on two dozen inappropriate behavior charges

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — A former Sylvania teacher has been jailed after being indicted on 24 charges related to inappropriate behavior with students.

Dustin Wade Dalton, 29, of Fort Payne, was indicted on three counts of first-degree sodomy, eight counts of distributing obscene material, two counts of soliciting a sex act, two counts of child enticement, five counts of being a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student, one count of first-degree sex abuse, one count of second-degree sex abuse, one count of attempted sexual abuse and one count of producing pornography with a minor and two counts of distributing obscene material.

Dalton was first arrested last October on charges of enticing a child distributing obscene material. Authorities arrested his twin brother, who was a teacher in Fort Payne City Schools, the same week.

The indictment lists what appear to be eight different victims. They are referred to only by their initials in the indictment due to their ages.

Dalton was booked into the DeKalb County Jail Tuesday evening on cash-only bonds totaling $411,000.