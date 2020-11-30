 

WATCH LIVE: Family of Julian Lewis reacts to bond issued for former trooper

News

by: WSAV Staff

SYLVANIA, Ga. (WSAV) – Screven County’s chief judge has awarded a bond to the former Georgia State Patrol trooper accused in the fatal shooting of Julian Lewis.

Jacob Thompson was granted a $100,000 bond Monday, according to an order by Screven County Chief Judge F. Gates Peed. He must stay within the Ogeechee Judicial Circuit and cannot contact Lewis’ family or any witnesses in the case, among other conditions, Peed ordered.

The Lewis family will be holding a press conference at 2 p.m. to discuss the bond issued. WSAV NOW will stream the Zoom meeting live on this page.

The 60-year-old Lewis was killed during a traffic stop in August in Screven County for a faulty tail light. Thompson apparently used a Precision Intervention Technique forcing Lewis off the road and then shot him in the head.

Thompson was later arrested a week later on felony murder and aggravated assault charges and fired from GSP. Back in September, he was denied bond.

Lewis’ family plans to sue the state for wrongful death, demanding $1 million in damages, and file a federal civil rights lawsuit.

