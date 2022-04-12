BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A jury has found Carlos Londarrius Stephens guilty of capital murder in the death of Destiny Washington.

Stephens, 24, was a former football player for UAB during the 2017 season. According to a 2021 indictment, Stephens fatally shot the 20-year-old Washington while she was allegedly selling a pair of headphones at UAB’s Hill University Center in December of 2020.

Washington was a nursing student at UAB at the time of her murder. Stephens later turned himself in to police custody sometime following the shooting. He was indicted by a grand jury on capital murder charges in May 2021.

Sentencing for Stephens has been set for May 18.