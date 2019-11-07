Former Westfield Police Detective pleads not guilty for wife’s death

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A former Westfield Police Detective plead not guilty Thursday morning in Hampden Superior Court on a murder charge in connection with the death of his wife.

Charges for Brian Fanion

Brian Fanion was charged with first-degree murder for the death of his wife Amy Fanion, who died last year on May 8th. He is being held without the right to bail.

When Brian retired last year, he was an evidence room detective in the Westfield Police Department. He was allegedly home for a lunch break on May 8, 2018, when he and his wife got into an argument.

“This man (Brian Fanion) was having an affair with a woman at the time. The affair began early March and that’s when they became intimate. The intimacy grew as time went on. Mr. Fanion expressed concerns about getting a divorce from his wife for several reasons.” Mary Sandstrom, Assistant District Attorney

Internet Searches

Sandstrom said that Fanion did not want to give up half of his pension to his wife. The Assistant DA cited internet searches on Brian’s work computer at the Westfield Police Department that included the effects of divorce on a pension.

Investigators also allegedly found internet searches were done for “GSR,” also known as gunshot residue, days and hours before Amy’s death. Sandstrom claims that Brian would not have had to look up that term for his position within the Police Department.

Other searches on that computer included household poisons and other things that people could easily overdose on, according to Sandstrom.

Death of Amy Fanion

Brian’s attorney Jeffrey Brown argued that there never was an affair and that Amy struggled with anxiety throughout her life. Brown referred to a diary of Amy’s that contained many religious entries. The final entry in the diary was about death, according to Brown.

Obituary: Amy Fanion

Amy’s death was initially ruled a suicide, by a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Brian’s department-issued handgun was the weapon used. The toxicology report stated that there were no substances found in Amy’s system.

But, after 17 months of investigation, Brian was arrested and formally charged with first-degree murder.

The prosecution stated that Amy’s gunshot wound to her head was not consistent with suicide. Sandstrom said, however, that the wound is consistent with the gun being held 18 inches away from Amy’s head when it went off.

“The evidence, in total, amounted for us, as prosecutors, as enough information to present to a grand jury and have confidence that we could prove a case beyond a reasonable doubt. It is a lengthy investigation with various aspects involving expert evidence. We believe that there are various dimensions to the case that once we present it to a jury, Mr. Fanion will be found guilty.” Anthony Gulluni, Hampden District Attorney

Brian Fanion Court Arraignment

Brown read a statement in the courtroom from Amy’s immediate and extended family that said they support Brian, and they believe Amy’s death was, in fact, a suicide.

As Brian Fanion was being led away in handcuffs, he turned around and said something to his family that was seated behind him in the courtroom.

He is also listed on the City of Westfield’s website as the mayors’ appointed member of the Retirement Board.

Brian Fanion will be in court for a pretrial hearing on January 9.

Court Video: Arraignment for Brian Fanion

