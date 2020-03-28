Fort Benning announces sixth confirmed case of COVID-19

FORT BENNING, Ga (WRBL) – Fort Benning has reported a sixth confirmed case of COVID-19.

According to a news release, Martin Army Community Hospital received notification from a Tricare Network Lab about a local off-post resident, who has tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

Since March 19, this individual has been in self-quarantine at an off-post residence and has followed all protective measures as outlined by the CDC. MACH has notified the individual and is currently conducting necessary contact tracing to determine and notify all potentially impacted personnel.

“People who have had contact with this person will be notified to isolate in their homes according to current CDC guidelines,” says the statement.

For Public Health tracking purposes, this person is being counted as a positive case for Muscogee County. Fort Benning is currently operating at Health Protection Charlie.

The MCoE and Fort Benning are following the guidance outlined by the Centers for Disease Control, the Defense Health Agency and the U.S. Army Public Health Center.

Following guidance issued by the CDC and Army Public Health Center, we have implemented and shared with the community the precautionary measures taken to protect the health of the force and maintain operational readiness.

