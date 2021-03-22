Fort Benning having discussions about how to bring open graduations back to post

For a year, Fort Benning has been operating under strict COVID-19 protocols.

That means no graduations and other events that bring thousands of visitors to Columbus each year.

Maneuver Center of Excellence commander Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe says that post officials are looking at a plan to bring back the public graduation ceremonies.

“We are having those discussions right now,” Donahoe told News 3. “As we get more and more vaccinated people on the installation, and more and more vaccinated people off the installation, we believe we can start reopening our facilities and our events.”

As of Friday, Fort Benning had given about 20,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. That translates to about 7,000 people on post being fully vaccinated, the general said.

“For us the ticket out is the corresponding number of the majority of our people coupled with common sense measures,” Donahoe said “As new soldiers arrive here, we continue to test them to ensure that we are not bringing infectors in.”

The decisions Fort Benning makes about the graduations from basic training and the various military schools has a significant impact on the local economy.

“And it’s not lost to us on the installation, the economic impact the lack of public graduations is having on the economic life of the Chattahoochee Valley,” Donahoe said. “We are working through right now with our higher headquarters but also with our medical personnel, what does the vaccine allow us to do in regards to the ceremonies that are so central to the economic viability but to the life of Fort Benning. We are working through those challenges now. And I hope in the next month or so we can lay out a real path forward with milestones based on the science of where we are with the disease.”