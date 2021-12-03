Fort Benning holds annual Christmas Tree giveaway

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WRBL) – Christmas tree farmers from all over the United States have donated Christmas trees to Fort Benning to allow families on Post to pick out a tree.

Fort Benning held its annual Soldier Tree Giveaway, the event started at 10:30 Friday morning but families were lined up outside as early as 7 a.m. Once families make it through the gate they can begin selecting their Christmas tree.

The trees ranged from tall, short, full, skimpy, and just right. Due to the Christmas tree shortage, Fort Benning didn’t receive as many trees as they did last year for the giveaway. Marketing Director for MWR Shannon Beck said despite only having 170 trees to give away it didn’t stop the Christmas joy.

“We see families bring the whole family out and each of the kids are involved in the process of pulling the tree out and selecting it, trying to see if this is the right one for their home,” Beck said.

Beck told News 3 it’s a rewarding moment watching families choose their tree.

“It’s one of the things that we enjoy at MWR is being able to provide these wonderful experiences for our family and being able to provide this tree at no cost to the family. So that they can take it home and decorate it and fill their home with the Christmas spirit,” Beck said.

To make the Christmas tree selection process even more special, each Christmas Tree farmer has written a special note on each tree for the families to find.