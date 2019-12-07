Fort Benning hosts their annual Airborne Tower Lighting ceremony

Santa Claus dropped into Fort Benning today to spread holiday cheer to hundreds of children and their families.

Fort Benning hosted their annual Airborne Tower Lighting ceremony tonight. Santa jumped in with the Silver Wings where hundreds of kids waited to tell Santa what’s on their Christmas list.



To end the night, the 250-foot Airborne Tower was lit following a fireworks show. Lieutenant Colonel Benjamin Morales says the tower lighting is a staple at Fort Benning during the holiday season.

“The 250 foot towers, it’s the centerpiece piece of Fort Benning, Georgia. Since 1941 they’ve been in place. When people think about Fort Benning, Georgia they think about the jump towers and it’s the home of the airborne so why not have this the biggest Christmas tree in and around the area. So that is why we light this every single year to kick off the Holiday season,” Lt.Col. Morales said.

Several units were also there helping kids with different activities and demonstrating to them a little of what they do when they’re deployed.