Fort Benning officials extinguish three small wildfires

Fort Benning officials say three small wildfires have been contained, but smoke still lingers in some areas.

Post officials say the wildfires started Friday. Those fires were put out in impact areas by late this afternoon. Three brush trucks and 10 personnel were on the scene putting out the fire. You can still see smoke lingering in the brush.

“It was started from military training from one of the ranges from the main post with tracer rounds, it came out of the impact area and had to catch it here,” said James Parker, Chief of Natural Resources Management Branch.

Parker says Fort Benning is on its 98th wildfire for the fiscal year, which has burned 4,700 acres.

The smoke is expected to move out of the areas when daytime temperatures heat up by mid morning.