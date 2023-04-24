FORT BENNING, Ga. (WRBL) — U.S. Army has released the Fort Benning weapons firing schedule for twelve days in May.

According to the Maneuver Center of Excellence, weapons firings throughout the month include Abrams Tanks, Bradley Fighting Vehicles, .50-caliber, and other small arms.

Multiple ranges will fire various small arms, and community members may notice more sounds during these times. Sound waves may travel farther and sound louder on cloudy days.

The schedule is as follows:

May 4-5, 31 8 a.m. – 12 a.m. Carmouche

May 1-3 12 a.m. – 2 a.m. DMPRC

8 a.m. – 12 a.m.

May 2-4, 22-24 8 a.m. – 12 a.m. Hastings

May 1-2 8 a.m. – 11 p.m. Ruth

May 3-5, 17-19 8 a.m. – 12 a.m. Ware

U.S. Army says, “We do minimize the noise and costs by using simulation, but we don’t want our Soldiers to experience firing the main gun of an M1 Abrams tank for the first time when they are facing an enemy on the battlefield. Instead, we make sure they get realistic training and experience in Fort Benning’s training areas to ensure their success.”