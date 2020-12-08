Fort Benning to light Airborne Tower for the holidays Dec. 11

Fort Benning’s 30th annual 250-foot Airborne Tower Lighting Celebration will take place but the celebration will not be open to the public due to COVID-19.

The lighting celebration is set for 5:50 p.m. Dec. 11 at Eubanks Field, Fort Benning, Georgia. The event will be livestreamed on the Center of Excellence’s Airborne and Ranger Training Brigade’s Facebook page.

Operation Toy Drop

Paratroopers from across the Maneuver Center of Excellence will jump start the holiday season with Operation Toy Drop 2020 at Lawson Army Airfield’s McCarthy Hall and Fryar Drop Zone, Dec. 9.

The event, hosted by the Airborne and Ranger Training Brigade’s 1st Battalion (Airborne), 507th Parachute Infantry Regiment, invites paratroopers to donate a toy prior to jumping. Donated toys will benefit Columbus, Georgia’s Valley Rescue Mission and Fort Benning’s Santa’s Castle, who will disperse donations to those in need.

Approximately 400 airborne qualified service members will participant in this year’s event. Toys will be collected at McCarthy Hall, prior to paratroopers readying for the jump at Fryar Drop Zone. Interviews will be available with paratroopers along with pre- and post-airborne footage.