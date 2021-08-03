Fort Benning updates mask mandate

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Effective July 30, all individuals on Fort Benning property and the The Maneuver Center of Excellence will be required to wear a face mask when inside.

This mandate applies to soldiers, family members, and visitors alike. The mandate also applies to outdoor settings when 6-feet of social distancing is not possible, with the exception of personal residences. Face masks will be required at open graduations, and Turning Blue ceremonies. These events will not exceed 60% capacity.

For more information on Fort Benning regulations, visit https://www.benning.army.mil/. To learn more about COVID-19 safety, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.