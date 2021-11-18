Fort Bragg soldier arrested in October murder of pregnant woman has been extradited, booked into Troup County Jail

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Fort Bragg soldier charged in the death of a pregnant woman in Troup County has been extradited back to Georgia.

According to Sergeant Stewart Smith, the Public Information Officer for the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, Alonzo Dargan Jr. is now back in Troup County after being arrested in North Carolina in connection to the murder of a pregnant woman who was killed in October. Dargan was returned to Georgia on Nov. 17, 2021, after being held in the Cumberland County Jail in North Carolina.

Officials with the sheriff’s office say on Oct. 5, 2021, Akeila Ware was shot on Highway 18 near E. Drummond Road. The incident initially appeared to be a traffic accident.

Dargan is being charged with two counts of Murder and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies in connection to Ware’s death.

Ware was 33 weeks pregnant at the time of her death. Her unborn child also died as a result of the shooting, according to officials.

Dargan has been booked into the Troup County Jail.