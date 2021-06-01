 

Fortson teenager shot to death early Tuesday morning in East Columbus

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Murder_investigation_1_43432

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) Columbus Police are investigating the 33rd homicide of 2021.

Police were called to the 1100 block of Bismarck Drive early Tuesday morning in reference to a shooting. Carson Skinner, 17, of Fortson, Ga. had been shot, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley was on the scene just before 1 a.m. and pronounced the teenager dead from multiple gunshot wounds. The body was found in the road between a parked car and a tree, Bryan said.

Skinner’s body is being sent to the Georgia Crime Lab for an autopsy.

It is an ongoing investigation and we will provide more details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories