COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Boyz 2 Men Development, Inc., an organization that places children in foster homes for temporary care, has announced in a press release that it will kick off its grand opening with a community event on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2901 University Avenue #35 in Columbus. There will be food, giveaways and a DJ on-site, and people will be able to register to become foster parents.

According to the press release, the organization aims to help boys and girls transition from childhood to adulthood with hope “for a brighter future.” Its vision is to create stable communities that “embrace people who are healthy, productive and self-reliant.” Boyz 2 Men Development hopes to become recognized as the best child-placing agency in Georgia, providing foster parents with “ongoing training and quarterly recognitions.”

Boyz 2 Men Development’s referral resource will be the Division of Family and Children’s Services.

For more information on Boyz 2 Men Development, visit their website.