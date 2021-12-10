Four days after Columbus businessman killed making bank deposit, CPD investigation continues

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Four days after a Columbus businessman was shot to death in front of a Buena Vista Road bank, the search for his killer continues.

Amit Kumar Patel, 45, was the victim of this deadly robbery at the Synovus branch. That bank also houses the Columbus Police Department’s East Precinct.

“This investigation continues and it is a top priority of our department,” Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon said late Thursday. “We are following every lead.”

Patel was the owner of the Chevron Gas Station on Buena Vista Road, just about a mile from the scene of the crime. He was gunned down in broad daylight around 9:30 a.m.

Synovus issued the following statement Thursday to News 3.

“We are profoundly saddened by the tragic incident at our east Columbus branch Monday morning,” it read. “Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with all who are so deeply impacted, first and foremost the victim’s family, and also our team members who are personally connected to our customers and neighbors in this community.”

Patel was killed on his daughter’s third birthday.

“We have offered direct support to Mr. Patel’s family and business partners, as well as our team members and customers who were onsite during the incident,” the statement continued. “As always, we continue to make the safety of our team and clients our highest priority and will always do whatever possible to protect those who work in and visit our locations. We join others in our community in supporting city leaders and local law enforcement as they find ways to protect all citizens.”