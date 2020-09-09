Four MCSD bus drivers honored by Harris County schools

Four bus drivers from the Muscogee County School District were recognized by neighboring Harris County.

At the Thursday, September 3 meeting of the Harris County School District’s (HCSD) Board of Education, the four drivers,  Jimmie Harris, Ken Sherman, Jackie Hancock, and Marshall Archie were thanked for stepping in and helping to fill the gap left by a driver shortage in the Harris County Schools District. New school bus drivers were being trained but would not be ready in time. 

Photo (left to right): Jimmie Harris, Ken Sherman, Jackie Hancock, and Marshall Archie

Harris, Sherman, Hancock, and Archie all received plaques and Harris County Tigers t-shirts for their service.

When Harris County Schools Transportation Director Cheryl Johnson determined there was a driver shortage, she contacted her counterpart in Muscogee County for assistance. 

“We always have a good substitute driver pool, but with the shortage, we just got in a bind right there at the beginning of the year. Fortunately for us, MCSD began virtually. That meant there were a few drivers available to help us out,” said Cheryl Johnson, Harris County Schools Transportation Director.

According to Johnson, the MCSD drivers had met the requirements set by the HCSD and Georgia Department of Education to qualify to drive a HCSD bus.

