Four member of Middle Georgia meth ring sentenced this week in Federal Court

MACON, Ga. (WRBL) – Four co-defendants found guilty on various methamphetamine distribution charges were sentenced to prison this week as a result of the full investigation into this methamphetamine trafficking organization, agents seized approximately 2.5 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Cartney Pitts aka Blue, 37, of Macon, was sentenced to serve 200 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Shauna Bush aka Brittany, 26, of Macon, was sentenced to serve 121 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to distribution of methamphetamine.

Stephanie Davis, 32, of Macon, was sentenced to serve 100 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Lori Harrell, 34, of Macon, was sentenced to serve 80 months in prison to run consecutively to sentences imposed in two Bibb County, Georgia, Superior Court cases plus three years of supervised release.

Acting U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary says law enforcement is working hard to prevent the flow of methamphetamine.

“The federal penalty is steep for individuals—especially repeat offenders—who traffic large quantities of methamphetamine in the Middle District of Georgia,” said Leary. “Preventing the flow of methamphetamine into our region and holding high-volume drug traffickers accountable for their crimes is a priority for our law enforcement partners, who are working around the clock to protect citizens.”

“The sentencing of these four co-defendants removes them from the streets of the Macon community thereby reducing the threat of violence and destruction their drug trafficking posed,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “The FBI will continue to work with our federal, state and local partners to protect our citizens from such predators.”

The following co-defendants been convicted and have been sentenced for their crimes or are awaiting sentencing in this case:

Robert Lee Whisby, Jr., 46, of Macon, Georgia, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to serve 240 months in prison.

Rodney Morris, Sr., 46, of Macon, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to serve 200 months in prison.

Joshua Barham aka Gambino, 32, of Macon, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to serve 175 months in prison.

Kyra Williams, 29, of Macon, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to serve 100 months in prison.

Albruce Green, 41, of Macon, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to serve to 60 months imprisonment, to run consecutively to the sentence imposed in an unrelated case.

Theon Robinson, 40, of Macon, pleaded guilty to use of communication facility in causing or facilitating the commission of felonies under the controlled substances act and was sentenced to serve 46 months in prison.

Melvin Cason, 32, of Macon, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to serve three years of probation.

Roderick Chester, 34, of Macon, was convicted by a federal jury on Wednesday, Aug. 25, of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Chester is facing a mandatory minimum of ten years up to a maximum of life in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for November 30;

Keyundre Stafford, 26, of Macon, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and use of communication facility in causing or facilitating the commission of felonies under the controlled substances act and for the gun charge is facing a minimum of five years, up to life imprisonment, consecutive to any other sentence and a maximum of four years in prison for the use of communication facility charge. Sentencing is scheduled for November 3.

Troy Faulks, 49, of Macon, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and is facing a maximum of 20 years in prison. Sentencing set for September 29.

Carlos Brown, 32, of Macon, pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine and is facing a maximum of 20 years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for November 30.

Morley Culver, 44, of Macon, pleaded guilty to two counts use of communication facility in causing or facilitating the commission of felonies under the controlled substances act and is facing a maximum four years in prison per count. Sentencing is scheduled for November 3.

Tamara Fryer, 34, of Macon, pleaded guilty to use of communication facility in causing or facilitating the commission of felonies under the controlled substances act and is facing a maximum of four years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for November 3.

Milton Hill, 38, of Macon, pleaded guilty to use of communication facility in causing or facilitating the commission of felonies under the controlled substances act and is facing a maximum of four years in prison. A sentencing date has not been scheduled.

Ray Kendrick aka Unk, 63, of Macon, pleaded guilty to use of communication facility in causing or facilitating the commission of felonies under the controlled substances act and is facing a maximum of four years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for November 3.

U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell is presiding over the sentencing hearings. The case was investigated by FBI and the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Shanelle Booker, Beth Howard and Will Keyes are prosecuting the case.