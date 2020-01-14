Four men receive their sentences in 2016 murder case of Deonn Carter

Columbus, Georgia (WRBL) A grief-stricken mother tries to find the right words to say after hearing the sentences of the four men involved in the murder of her son, 31-year-old Deonn Carter.

“It was so senseless being the defendants they put little thought in what they did and ruined so many lives,” says George Lipscomb, Assistant District Attorney.

Judge Mullins sentenced Travarus Thomas to 10 years for aggravated assault and burglary, Quamaine Thomas 9 years for aggravated assault, Tauron Stepney 15 years for aggravated assault, and Dequoyae Waldon 20 years for theft by taking and criminal attempted burglary.

“I asked for leniency for two young men, one of them looked remorseful and I do pray that the two that I asked will not make me regret what happened,” says Ragland.

In court, Ragland remembered her son for his caring and bubbly personality.

“We had the bracelets made in honor of Deonn so we put on there “I love everybody and justice for Deonn.”

Attorneys for Stepney and Waldon spoke with News 3 about the judge’s decision.

“Our contention has always been he was present, but he wasn’t an active participant which is a tough call. We felt he was probably the least culpable,” says Anthony Johnson, Defense Attorney for Stepney.

“The evidence was Mr. Waldon was never in that vehicle with Mr. Davis and others and we maintained that throughout the entire time,” says Stacey Jackson, Defense Attorney for Waldon.

Ragland says seeking justice for her son is not over after learning that 20-year old Tyquez Davis who was found guilty of felony murder in July, is asking for a retrial.

“I want it to be over with so I can rest and my son can rest,” says Ragland.

Ragland says despite the loss of her son, she thanks the community for their support.