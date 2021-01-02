Fourth person arrested in connection with fatal shooting of retired Chicago firefighter

CHICAGO (WGN) — A fourth person has been charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a retired Chicago firefighter during an attempted carjacking.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown tweeted Friday that the fourth person was arrested by the FBI on a separate warrant in Pennsylvania.

The 4th suspect in the 12/3 murder of the ret. CFD firefighter has been arrested on a separate warrant in PA by @FBI & is currently being held on a $2M murder warrant. We're seeking his immediate extradition back to Chicago. Great work by CPD detectives & federal law enforcement. — Chicago Police Superintendent David O. Brown (@ChiefDavidBrown) January 1, 2021

Dwain Williams, 65, was fatally shot during an attempted carjacking on Dec. 3 in Morgan Park. Police said Williams was in the 2400 block of West 118th Street around 2 p.m. and was leaving a popcorn store when he was approached by four people. One of the people had a gun and fired shots, striking Williams in the abdomen.

Williams was taken to Advocate Christ, where he was pronounced dead. Williams was a highly decorated 65-year-old fire lieutenant who retired just two years ago .Earlier this week, police charged 20-year-old Devin Barron in connection with Williams’ murder. Dwain Johnson, 18, of Gary, Indiana and a 15-year-old boy have also been charged.