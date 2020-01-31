Fred Silverman, TV executive at 3 major networks, dies at 82

Photo by Frazier Moore/AP/Shutterstock (5951200a) Former NBC President Fred Silverman poses in his office in Los Angeles. Silverman runs the Fred Silverman Company, a production company he launched in the mid-1980s and, once again tapping into the mainstream, he soon scored with such dramas as “Matlock,” “In the Heat of the Night” and “Perry Mason” TV movies TV-Fred Silverman’s Show, Los Angeles, USA

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Fred Silverman, who steered programming for each of the Big Three broadcast networks, has died.

A family spokesperson said Silverman died Thursday at his Los Angeles area home with his family by his side.

During his stints at CBS and ABC, Silverman delivered hits series and miniseries including “All in the Family,” “Roots” and “Hawaii Five-O.”

Silverman’s gift for picking shows that resonated with viewers prompted Time magazine to dub him “The Man with the Golden Gut” in a 1977 profile.

Silverman’s ratings magic ebbed when he moved to NBC as network CEO and president, with “Diff’rent Strokes” an exception.

Silverman, who had been battling cancer, was 82 .