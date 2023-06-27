COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – As the summer months come to an end and kids lace up their shoes to head back to school, community groups are doing their part to give kids that extra boost of confidence heading into the first day.

“No kid should go to school without a fresh haircut, without the feeling of their hair being freshly washed and without having the proper school supplies to be able to function on the first day of school.” Dewayne Webb – CEO and President, ‘All about fitness family’

All About Fitness, Growth Elevation Maturity and Rivertown College, School of Beauty are providing just that, for free, hair cuts for young boys, hair washing for young girls and backpacks loaded with school supplies. It’s more than just the tangible items students will walk away with.

“My hope is that they have the things that they need to have a better education and to jumpstart the school year and most of all, when they run out of school supplies throughout the school year, we will still have a stockpile to fill them up then.” Dewayne Webb – CEO and President, ‘All about fitness family’

Webb is calling on the entire community for support.

“Even if your kids are grown and out of school, you can help out by donating paper, pencils, notebooks, and folders. And send these kids to school with a smile and a lot of self confidence.” Dewayne Webb – CEO and President, ‘All about fitness family’

Investing in our youth can have long term positive impacts on the community as a whole.

“With everything going on, things start at home and carry on into school, and if we invest in our youth I think the world will be a better place.” Dewayne Webb – CEO and President, ‘All about fitness family’

Pre-registering is required and can be done at the link below.

Pre-registration is currently open and closes once all spots are filled.