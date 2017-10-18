Free cleaning service for cancer patients covers Georgia and Alabama

SMITHS STATION, Ala. — Getting a cancer diagnosis can be scary enough. But the changes that happen to your body while you’re fighting the disease can be just as concerning.

Robin Peoples of Smiths Station was diagnosed with Colon Cancer in June 2016. The chemotherapy left her exhausted and sick. Housework was the last thing on her mind.

“And the weeks I was having the chemo, I could not do nothing, I basically laid on the couch for five days until I got over that and about the time I got over it, it was time to start chemo again,” said Robin Peoples.

But she discovered Cleaning For A Reason organization teams up with cleaning services to offer free cleaning to those under cancer treatment, for any type of cancer. Two Maids And A Mop of Columbus is one of those companies. They offer patients undergoing cancer treatment 1 cleaning a month, for four months, for free.

“And they are able to tell us exactly what they would like done in their home,” said Stephanie Mattos, the office manager.

Two Maids And A Mop started offering the service in February. If you or a loved one are interested in the service, you can call 706-940-7250. For more information, visit the company online at www.twomaidscolumbus.com or on Facebook at Two Maids & A Mop of Columbus.

The company covers a large portion of West Central Georgia and East Alabama.