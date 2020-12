FILE – In this June 25, 2020, file photo, physician assistant Nicole Kramer collects a nasal swab sample from a patient for COVID-19 testing in Tustin, Calif., in Orange County. A technical problem has caused a lag in California’s tally of coronavirus test results, casting doubt on the accuracy of recent data showing improvements in the infection rate and number of positive cases, and hindering efforts to track the spread, the state’s top health official said Tuesday, Aug. 4. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church at 222 Fifth Street in Columbus, Georgia will host free COVID-19 testing this weekend.

The testing is scheduled to be held Saturday, December 12, 2020 from 1:00 – 3:00 pm. To register, all (706)321-6300 or 1-877-575-4622. You can also register at westcentralhealthdistrict.com.

The testing will take place in the church’s parking lot.

Columbus has recorded more than 7,000 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.