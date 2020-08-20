Free COVID-19 testing in Columbus

A person is tested for the COVID-19 Coronavirus Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Cesar Chavez City Park in Phoenix. The two-week testing event is aimed at bringing tests to Phoenix’s Laveen neighborhood, home to many Latinos and Blacks who have been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus. Latino leaders say governments need to do more to communicate effectively with Hispanic communities to ensure people know where to get tested and encourage them to participate. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Folks concerned about COVID-19 can be tested at a local church on Friday, August 21.

The event is being sponsored by Valley Healthcare Systems and St. james CME Church.

The drive-up/Walk-up event will be held from 10 am until 1 pm at St, James CME Church. The church is located at 380 Northstar Drive in Columbus.

The event is free. Those seeking testing are asked to bring ID and health insurance card.

According to the Department of Public Health, there are more than 5,000 coronavirus cases in Muscogee County. More than 100 people have died in the county of COVID-19 related illness.