Free COVID-19 testing in Columbus

Folks concerned about COVID-19 can be tested at a local church on Friday, August 21.
The event is being sponsored by Valley Healthcare Systems and St. james CME Church.
The drive-up/Walk-up event will be held from 10 am until 1 pm at St, James CME Church. The church is located at 380 Northstar Drive in Columbus.
The event is free. Those seeking testing are asked to bring ID and health insurance card.
According to the Department of Public Health, there are more than 5,000 coronavirus cases in Muscogee County. More than 100 people have died in the county of COVID-19 related illness.