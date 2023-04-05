LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WRBL) — Electronics recycling is sometimes difficult and expensive. Chambers County Alabama Sheriff’s Office is launching a drive for free electronics recycling next week and anyone can take advantage.

People can drop off their old computers, printers, televisions, appliances, VCRs, cell phones, radios and fax machines on April 12 and 13 between 6 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Drop off is at Chambers County Highway Department 18107 US Hwy 431 N. Lafayette, AL 36862.

“The Chambers County Commission, in partnership with the City of Valley, would like for you to join our efforts to make our communities a cleaner place to live,” states Chamber County Commission.

For more information, visit Chamber County Commission Facebook page.