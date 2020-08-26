Free food for families who need it

Feeding The Valley Food Bank is “popping” up Thursday at Spencer High School with fresh produce and frozen meats.

The Community Pop Up Market is a way to provide food to those who need it.

Carleen Frokjer of Feeding The Valley tells News Three the event will start 8 a.m. and end when the food is gone. Spencer High School is located at 1000 Fort Benning Road in Columbus. The event is Thursday, August 27.

Georgia and Alabama residents are welcome. It’s a drive-thru event. Recipients are asked to wear masks and remain in their cars.

