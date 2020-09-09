Free health services for food service workers

FILE – In this March 16, 2020 file photo, a subject receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine by Moderna for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle. Britain, the United States and Canada accused Russia on Thursday July 16, 2020, of trying to steal information from researchers seeking a COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Giving Kitchen and MercyMed are teaming up to offer free doctor’s appointments and health screenings for workers in the food service industry.

The Pop-Up Doc is scheduled for September 21, 2020 from 9:00 a.m until 5:00 p.m. at MercyMed of Columbus located at 3702 2nd Avenue.

“Hosting a Pop-Up Doc, it’s Giving Kitchen coming to life. We’re thrilled to be hosting our first of these in Columbus, GA – along with our co-hosts, MercyMed of Columbus – and spread the word that GK is here to help food service workers throughout the state of Georgia,” said Bryan Schroeder, Giving Kitchen executive director.

Here are some of the services that will be offered at the GK Pop Up Docs event:

• Health Check-ups (by appointment and walk-in)

• General consultation + prescriptions

• Blood pressure, temperature, pulse, height/weight for all patients

• Physical Therapy

• Mental Health/Counseling

• Flu Shots

• COVID-19 testing

Other Services Offered:

• Food Assistance

• Affordable Housing Options

• Follow-up Appointments/Referrals as Needed

• Nutrition Assessments

• and more

Native Spanish speakers will be on site to assist with translation services.

Last year’s Pop-Up Docs event provided over $50,000 worth of health services to 143 food service workers at no cost.