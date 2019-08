LAGRANGE, Ga — Ladies it’s important to get a yearly mammogram to spot the early signs of breast cancer!

If it’s time for yours, head to the LaGrange Mall where Belk is sponsoring the GO Mobile Mammography Center Tuesday.

The screenings will begin at 9:30 a.m. until 7 p.m.

To be eligible for a free exam, you must be 40 years or older.

For more information, call 855-655-2662.