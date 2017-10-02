Free mammograms at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center

COLUMBUS, GA. — Phoebe Sumter Medical Center will offer 50 free 3-D mammograms throughout the month of October.

The medical center has recently implemented a new breast cancer screening technology that gives doctors a clearer and more accurate view of individual breast structures.

To be considered for a free mammogram you must meet the following requirements:

Not had a mammogram in the last year

Over the age of 40

Not experiencing any current breast problems

Uninsured

Not pregnant

Live in one of the following counties: Sumter, Schley, Macon, Marion, Dooly, Webster, Stewart, and Taylor county.

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women. The American Cancer Society estimates nearly 316,000 new cases of breast cancer will be diagnosed in 2017.

For more information on scheduling your free appointment click here.