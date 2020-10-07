Free program for those living paycheck to paycheck

Want to gain control of your future by reaching financial goals? That’s one of the promises of a free program offered by Open Door Community House in Columbus.

Interviewing is now open for the Circles in Columbus program sessions to start in January designed to help people who are struggling paycheck to paycheck become more self-sufficient.

After 18 months in the program, recent participants reported:

113% increase in personal income

80% increase in full-time employment

33% increase in home ownership

622% increase in cash assets

Those interested in Circles in Columbus can call (706)-323-5518 or email Circles@odch.org.

