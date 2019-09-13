Free prostate screenings offered Saturday in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer among men. Piedmont Columbus Regional wants to educate men about the disease and promote prevention.

Piedmont Columbus Regional and John B. Amos Cancer Center will offer free screenings on Saturday, September 14, 9 am until 12 pm. The Amos Cancer Center is located at 1831 5th Ave in Columbus near the hospital, just off Veteran’s Parkway near Talbotton Road.

Michael Nwogbo, Oncology Outreach Coordinator for the John B. Amos Cancer Center joined News 3’s Greg Loyd on Midday to discuss these lifesaving screenings.