Free rides to the polls announced

The Urban League of Greater Columbus and its partners are offering rides to the polls for citizens who need transportation and/or living in disadvantaged and underserved communities.

Voters can call the Voter Command and Dispatch Call Center at the Urban League to get a ride to the polls arranged.

The local church community will provide a van and a driver for advanced or election Day voting and provide free rides from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

COVID-19 transportation safety training and orientation is mandatory for all drivers and volunteers. CDC guidelines will be followed and enforced. Protective face masks, physical and social distancing will be required. Temperature checks and PPE kits will be provided to drivers and volunteers.

If your church is interested in providing rides to the polls or if you need transportation, call the Urban League at 706-322-6840 Monday thru Friday from 9:00 to 4:00 to register.