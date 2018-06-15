Free skin cancer screening at Piedmont Columbus Regional

Piedmont Columbus Regional will host a free skin cancer screening today at 2:30 p.m.

The Amos Cancer Center is partnering with Piedmont Columbus Regional and Riverside Aesthetics to host today’s event.

Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer, but also the most treatable. Early detection of the cancerous cells is important to successful treatment.

While there is a free screening today, it is important to check your skin often for changes. While performing a self check, think of A-B-C-D-E.

Asymmetry: If both sides of a lesion don’t match, then it needs to be evaluated by a dermatologist.

Border: Poorly defined or irregular borders may be a worrisome sign.

Color: Multiple colors in a single lesion, such as differing shades of brown, black, tan, or red can be concerning.

Diameter: Often melanomas are larger than a pencil eraser (6mm), but they may sometimes be smaller if detected early.

Evolving: Rapid or significant changes in shape, size, color, or elevation, or a new symptom, such as itching, crusting or bleeding, is cause for concern. If any lesion is evolving, you should consult your dermatologist.

Most skin cancers are found in areas most frequently exposed to the sun. Remember to always wear sunscreen of 30 spf or higher and avoid overexposure to the sun.

Today’s event will take place from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Midtown Campus Conference Center.