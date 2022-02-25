(Warning pictures below in article may be triggering and contain graphic imagery)

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Feb. 17, 2022, The Columbus Museum hosted its very own Journey Toward Justice Roundtable Discussion and Reception.

This roundtable highlighted several of Chattahoochee Valley’s very own local activists, Ethalyn Kirby and Reverend Rudy Allen Sr. There were several topics discussed such as what took place during the Civil Rights Movement and the exhibit for Chattahoochee’s Civil Rights Movement will also be open to the public until October.

When asked how it felt graduating from a segregated high school during those times, Rev. Allen answered, “Although we knew it was segregated, it didn’t matter to us because we felt we were still getting the best education we could and we were happy to get out to Spencer High School.”

One of the foundations in Rev. Allen life is his Christian faith. “I felt a tremendous urge. I had a dream. I was in the pulpit preaching. I consider myself to have a strong faith, I also have five kids that are preachers,” said Allen. “I was a student in Nashville . John Lewis urged me to go to a sit -in . So I decided to go back to Columbus to start the bus desegregation . I believe that I was meant to do that . I also integrated the little league here. I just kept pushing because I wanted my kids to have the opportunities afforded to them.”

Kirby felt that segregation was beneficial in some ways because she learned about Black History . “The Ku Klux Klan was very prominent.“ She remembers an ice cream man that came by the school, who was a Klansman as well.

Shortly thereafter, they boycotted the ice cream man . “Growing up in the schools we could tell things were different and this was evident by the books we had. They were not the same but we still had the best of teachers.”

Kirby recalled her journey to becoming an activist, she responded by saying, “I was at the meetings with the integration of the buses. My first involvement was in economical service . I saw things that were happening to my parents.”

The church did what it could but, it wasn’t enough Strike the conscience of the church. Dr. King’s philosophy was changing the hearts of people. All in all freedom is a bloody business.

“My husband used to tell me ‘when you are put in a corner you never know which way you will come out boxing.’ Overall, we needed Dr. King’s and Malcom X’s philosophy and that was to change their hearts by any means necessary.”