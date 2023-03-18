Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- After a few stray showers early today, conditions will dry up later this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies for our day ahead. Temperatures will warm into the mid-50s this afternoon.

Chilly readings will return tomorrow morning, as half of the News 3 viewing area are under Freeze Warnings. These warnings could be extended further south later this afternoon. Monday morning temperatures will drop further into the upper 20s. Northern counties are already under a Freeze Warning again for Monday morning.

After Monday, readings will begin to warm to more Spring like temperatures. Near average Wednesday as afternoon highs warm into the lower 70s. Thursday readings will warm over 10 degrees in 24 hours as afternoon highs reach into lower 80s.

The rain will return to our forecast next weekend as another cold front moves through the southeast, bringing showers and storms.