COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Daily bikers, walkers, runners, locals and visitors frequent the Columbus Riverwalk. Specifically between 13th Street and Woodruff Park. Come March 28th close to 400 feet of that will be blocked off until December.

The photo below shows the portion in red that will be inaccessible to the public.

Closure along Riverwalk highlighted in red

Closure on Bay Avenue

Contractors with Kiewit construction will arrive Mon. 14 and expect to shut down the Riverwalk on the March 28. A requirement when expecting the bid for the project was completing it with in the designated timeline.

In addition to the Riverwalk, Bay Ave starting at the Chattahoochee River Club to 11th street will also be closed.

The city says they are making critical repairs to address erosion due to periodic flooding to the grassy slope that sits in front of the Synovus building.

Renderings have not yet been released for the project, but the project engineer, Philip Adams gave a preview to News 3. He says residents can expect,

“Below the building along the Riverwalk, along that grassy slope will be three retaining walls that will have two pairs of stairs that are going up to the top and then two or three terrace levels that will have sort of an artificial turf with some stadium seating adjacent to the steps.” Philip Adams – Project Engineer for the Columbus Consolidated Government Engineering Department

Along with getting ahead of the erosion issue, the goal is to create a space where locals and visitors can come to watch kayakers and whitewater rafters on the world class rapids and enjoy the views of the Chattahoochee River.

Local business owner of Whitewater Express, Dan Gilbert, tells News 3 that the benefits outweigh the inconvenience of the nearly nine month long closure. This addition will also give the city a space to host the kayaking world cup and visitors to watch.