Friends and family say goodbye to Jerrica Spellman and her three children

This morning family and friends said goodbye to the mother and her three children that were brutally killed last week at the Elizabeth Canty Homes.

The funeral was held at the Peaceful Holiness Church right off Buena Vista Road. Hundreds of people came to pay their last respects to 29 year old Jerrica Spellman, 2 year old King, 1 year old Kensley, and 1 month old Khristian Jackson.

Tears and hugs were exchanged remembering the good moments they had with Jerrica and her three children. During the service Jerrica’s mentor, relative, and close friend shared stories they will always hold close to their hearts.



The choir sung uplifting music, adding a warm touch to the service.

Jerrica’s brother says today isn’t about grieving. It is about celebrating the life of his sister, nieces and nephew.

Jerrica and her 3 children will be buried in her hometown in Jesup Georgia.