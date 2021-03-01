Friends of The Thread and Emory at LaGrange announce new community wellness initiative

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Friends of The Thread and Emory at LaGrange announced a new community initiative called the “Emory Thread Road Race.”

“The Thread,” a non- motorized trail that was designed to help LaGrange residents improve their wellness and fitness. Construction of the trail began in 2017, and there are a total of 29 miles planned across multiple paths.

“Emory Thread Road Race” is a community initiative that includes a fun run, 5K and 10K. The 5K and 10k will take place entirely on The Thread. All three races are set to take place on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

“So this is a wonderful opportunity to participate in a much bigger community of runners and enthusiasts around health, wellness and a wonderful amenity for our community,” said Curtis Brown Jr., Board Member of Friends of the Thread.

The Thread was created after its founder, Bob Goehring, visited France and was inspired by the bike trails available everywhere. Then, he then initiated the project so LaGrange locals could have a place to come together and partake in fitness together.

“I mean, it’s hard to describe, you know, how inspiring it is to me to see what can happen from something like this,” said Goehring.

Goehring is grateful to the board members like Brown who have helped create and maintain the trails, creating a great space for fitness and special outdoor events like the upcoming races.

The Thread runs through Granger Park, Eastside Park, and LaGrange College and Country Club, allowing a change of scenery for everyone using it.