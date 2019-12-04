Friends remember Megan Montgomery

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — As the Mountain Brook Police Department continues to investigate the killing of Megan Montgomery, friends are sharing why she meant so much to so many people.

According to police, Montgomery’s body was found in the parking lot of Mountain Brook Athletic Complex. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

In the days since Montgomery’s death, friends are still having trouble coming to grips with the news.

“She’s tough to describe because there is nobody like Megan,” said John-Michael Criswell, who was a close friend of Montgomery at Belmont University in Nashville.

Criswell said both he and Montgomery, 31, were from Alabama and became fast friends.

“She was just so kind, so loving, whether it was a person or an animal, they were going to be her best friend,” he said.

After college, both returned to live in the Birmingham area for about a year and continued their friendship.

“In that whole year, we hung out and I introduced her to some of my friends and she introduced me to some of her friends and it was as if no time had passed,” he said. “She was always the same Megan I always knew.”

Criswell said things began to change after Montgomery’s married Jason Bragg McIntosh, who turned himself in to the Mountain Brook Police Department Monday and is now in custody, according to attorney Tommy Spina.

Police have had dealings with the couple in the past regarding domestic violence.

In February, Hoover police responded to a residence after an incident where Montgomery was shot in the arm. The case was investigated, but no charges were filed.

Montgomery subsequently filed for an order of protection. According to the Hoover Police Department, McIntosh resigned from the department in March.

In May, Montgomery filed for divorce from McIntosh.

“It is just a complete failure of a system that is meant to protect those who are abused and those who are in situations that are very sad and very unfortunate and have failed her and I think there is definitely an extra level when you are married to a person who is meant to protect as a police officer,” Criswell said.

Criswell said that before she died, Montgomery shared concerns with some friends about her relationship to McIntosh and that she had plans to share her story with others.

“She said she was going to write a book, that she was thinking about going to law school, and that is very Megan of her, to take a struggle and turn it into a strength and turn it into something that could impact tons of people,” he said.

Spina issued the following statement to CBS 42 Monday:

“To me this case stands for the proposition that domestic violence is a real societal problem that is gender neutral and needs to be addressed in any relationship at the first sign of aggression by either party. Death should not be the result of a relationship gone bad. This is all very sad but also very real.”

On Wednesday, the Mountain Brook Police Department plans to send a detective to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office to screen a warrant in the case.

