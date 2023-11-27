Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Temperatures trending a little cooler today with highs only warming into the mid 50s. Skies remained mostly clear with just a few passing clouds throughout the day. Starting tomorrow morning, readings take a drop to near freezing. However, many areas will drop below freezing.

By Wednesday morning, morning lows will drop even further into the 20s with wind chill values in the low to mid 20s. This will be our best chance for areas of patchy frost as winds calm down.

Temperatures start to warm back up Friday ahead of our next storm system moving in early Friday. Showers and storms will last throughout the weekend and into the start of next week, however, conditions are set to clear by next Tuesday. Readings will warm back into the 70s by Saturday.