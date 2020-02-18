From Broadway to the Bayou: Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University offers engaging February performances

AUBURN, Ala (WRBL)- Jonathan Osborne with the Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University stops by “News 3 Midday” to preview upcoming performances in February.

The hit musical “Rent” is set for two performances this week, tonight and Wednesday, February 19, at 7:30.

On Friday night, February 21, Terrance Simien and The Zydeco Experience performs at 7:30.

Finally, you don’t want to miss “Waitress” on Tuesday, February 25 and Wednesday, February 26.

For tickets and show information, visit the Gogue website.

