From t-shirts to turtlenecks, the coldest air of the season is blowing in

Well the cold air is ushering in as we speak. Temperatures have dropped from 79° from noon down into the lower 50s across east central Alabama. The winds have gusted up to 30 some remote areas near 40 mph as the sharp front comes through the region.

The heaviest rain and storms are well off into East Georgia. Severe weather popped earlier this afternoon across northeast Georgia outside of Athens.

TONIGHT: What’s left for trick-or-treaters will be breezy gusty and a few spotty light showers only. Temperatures are the big story with this sharp drop we will have readings dipping down nearly 40+ degrees cooler by morning. Some areas literally will be closing in from the mid-30s to upper 30s.

MORNING: Wind chill values will drop as low as the upper 20s to Near freezing. It’s time to bundle up but we have plenty of sunshine and colder temperatures in the first alert forecast through this weekend.

SUNDAY: We all gain an extra hour of sleep, setting your time back one hour for daylight saving time. Next week another system, weak but still lifts-in from the south and brings a chance of showers and storms.

NEXT WEEK: Next Friday we could be looking at another strong cold front entering the region but readings will remain near average for this time of year.