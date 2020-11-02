Frosty weather heading into the election, with readings taking a dip as the count comes in

Another cold night, with a few areas of sporadic frost in well protected areas from movement of air. This is the coolest night so far for the season. Generally readings will average down into the mid-30s. Highs will climb back into the upper 60s for Election Day.

Overnight lows Wednesday will dip into the lower 40s and with an approaching weak cool front or trough over the region by the end of the week will have lows back into the lower 60s and high temperatures into the upper 70s.

Weekend: I’ll add back into a easterly breeze ahead of this trough that stalls and we’ll see sporadic showers and possibly a thunderstorm each day and the following week.

Tropical Outlook: Eta became a category 4major hurricanein the Caribbean and the long term models have the upper level winds lifting the remnants back into the Gulf of Mexico a week from this Saturday around Panama City eastward, with an intensifying storm and scooped up like Zeta.

We are now at 28 named storms for the season and Theta may form in the Tropical Atlantic over the next several days making this an all-time record for named storms in one season.