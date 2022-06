COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Former Columbus Mayor Bob Hydrick will be laid to rest on Thursday. Hydrick passed away on May 28, 2022. He was 83.

Hydrick served as Mayor of Columbus from 1973-1974.

The funeral service for Hydrick will be held at St. Luke Methodist Church. The service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m.

The family will greet visitors beginning at 10:00 am in the Fellowship Hall behind the Sanctuary at St. Luke. The family ask that donations be made to Trees Columbus in lieu of flowers.