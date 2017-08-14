Funeral service for Councilman Johnnie Robinson held Saturday

PHENIX CITY, Ala. — Political and community leaders in Phenix City say he left a lasting legacy.

Saturday, former Phenix City Councilman Dr.Johnnie C. Robinson JR was laid to rest at Franchise Missionary Baptist Church.

Robinson passed away last week while in hospice care.

He was elected to the district two seat last august, he took office in November 2016 and lived in Phenix City for 21 years.

Those that knew him personally say he believed in helping the community strive.

“He never wanted to see a child hungry so I guess his greatest legacy would be taking care of youth. All I can say is he never stopped caring about people.” Leroy Davis JR, Friend of Councilman Robinson

Robinson’s official cause of death is unconfirmed.

Johnnie C. Robinson JR was 61 years old.

